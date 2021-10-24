Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,899 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383,211 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $403,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

