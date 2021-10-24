Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,002,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 193,326 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of Northrop Grumman worth $364,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after acquiring an additional 974,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $891,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after acquiring an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,628,000 after acquiring an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $406.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $406.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

