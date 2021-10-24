Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $281,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $437.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average is $436.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.00 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

