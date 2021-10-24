Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $294.30 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Biogen worth $294,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 182.1% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.34 and a 200-day moving average of $312.93. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

