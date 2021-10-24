Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,600 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Zoom Video Communications worth $327,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after buying an additional 666,260 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after purchasing an additional 565,755 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,091 shares of company stock valued at $65,286,937 over the last 90 days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.26.

Shares of ZM opened at $277.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.11 and a 1-year high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

