NVR (NYSE:NVR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.33 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33), Briefing.com reports. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,875.50 on Friday. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,031.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,963.77.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVR stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of NVR worth $72,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.