OAX (OAX) Achieves Market Cap of $24.84 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, OAX has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $24.84 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.96 or 0.00202286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.22 or 0.00100703 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

