Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 273,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,599,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $1,682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Ocugen by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

