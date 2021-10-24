OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

NYSE OFG opened at $26.57 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

