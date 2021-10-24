OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.41. Celyad Oncology SA has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $10.31.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.