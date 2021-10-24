OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,220 NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,458,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,550,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,530,000.

NDACU opened at $9.93 on Friday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

