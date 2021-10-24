Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 90,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

