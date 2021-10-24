Omnitude (ECOM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $549,560.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Omnitude coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Omnitude has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Omnitude has a market cap of $1.23 million and $549,560.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00101555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Omnitude

Omnitude is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

