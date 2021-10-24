OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.50

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.50 and traded as high as $63.86. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 2,358 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMVKY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

