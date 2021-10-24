Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Insider Sells $1,059,300.00 in Stock

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Joseph Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Open Lending alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $996,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Open Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 166.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Open Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.