Oppenheimer Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of APO opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

