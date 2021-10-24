Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $317.67 to $363.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $341.52 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $217.67 and a 1 year high of $362.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.38, for a total value of $6,575,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,527 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after buying an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after buying an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after buying an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after buying an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.