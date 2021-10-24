Orient Walt (HTDF) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $198,756.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $198,756.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orient Walt has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00069982 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00072250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00104492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,146.72 or 0.99857254 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.98 or 0.06635895 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021677 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.