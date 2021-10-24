Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Receives $45.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OBNK traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 58,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.59 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

