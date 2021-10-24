Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,819,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064,289 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 3.8% of VGI Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $47,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.43 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion and a PE ratio of -21.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

