Paramount Gold Nevada’s (PZG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.
Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.91.
About Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
