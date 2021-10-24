Paramount Gold Nevada’s (PZG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $2.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $1.59. The company has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

