Pareto Securities Lowers The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.33.

DDRLF stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

