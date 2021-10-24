Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $20.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $864,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 64,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

