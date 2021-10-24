Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSN. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Parsons alerts:

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Parsons by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Parsons by 41.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after acquiring an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Parsons by 58.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Parsons by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Parsons by 252.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period.

NYSE:PSN opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.