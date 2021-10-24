Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08).
LON TSTL opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.92 million and a PE ratio of 80.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 605.04.
Tristel Company Profile
