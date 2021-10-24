Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2021

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08).

LON TSTL opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.92 million and a PE ratio of 80.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 605.04.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.