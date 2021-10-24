Paul Christopher Swinney Acquires 3,000 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £14,460 ($18,892.08).

LON TSTL opened at GBX 500 ($6.53) on Friday. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 328 ($4.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £235.92 million and a PE ratio of 80.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 592.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 605.04.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.