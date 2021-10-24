PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys Shares of 49,980 Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.16% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,258,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MON opened at $9.76 on Friday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

