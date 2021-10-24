PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 242.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,346 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 110.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoHealth by 16,588.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,983,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,691 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in GoHealth by 8.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after buying an additional 385,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 162.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 281,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

In related news, insider Brandon M. Cruz purchased 78,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $365,488.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,655.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. purchased 174,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

