PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 74,889 Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 739.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 74,889 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of W&T Offshore worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W&T Offshore by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 470,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,695,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 198,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (up previously from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 14,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $45,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.14.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

