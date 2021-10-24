Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Pearson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pearson from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the second quarter worth about $419,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pearson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pearson by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

