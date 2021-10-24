Peet DeFi (PTE) Market Cap Reaches $42,080.63

Peet DeFi (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peet DeFi coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded up 1,431.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00070157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,998.30 or 1.00238272 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,992.79 or 0.06670704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00021900 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

