Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.