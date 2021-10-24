Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 30.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 1st quarter worth $16,565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after purchasing an additional 459,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 309,287 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 373,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 215,927 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.50. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,787 shares of company stock worth $2,207,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

