Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.82. The company had a trading volume of 561,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,120. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.67 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner bought 4,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,208.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$929,734.90. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$905,961. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $247,303 and have sold 112,558 shares worth $818,217.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

