PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.04 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post sales of $298.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the highest is $303.50 million. PGT Innovations posted sales of $238.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,730,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PGT Innovations by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,805,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,602,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PGT Innovations by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,054,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 198,371 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PGTI opened at $20.95 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

