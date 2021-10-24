Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 22,810 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.

On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.

On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.

On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.

QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Qualys by 90.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qualys by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 330,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

