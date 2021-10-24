Philippe Courtot Family Trust Sells 22,810 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 22,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $2,625,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Philippe Courtot Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 31,448 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $3,627,841.28.
- On Thursday, October 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72.
- On Friday, September 24th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $120,240.00.
- On Friday, September 17th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 33,989 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $4,089,896.37.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 2,400 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $288,216.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 76,336 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $8,829,021.76.
- On Friday, August 27th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 54,464 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $6,263,904.64.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $109,379.76.
QLYS opened at $117.36 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Qualys by 90.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qualys by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 330,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 21,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
