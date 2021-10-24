Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.32

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.32 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 66.20 ($0.86). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.86), with a volume of 21,603 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Photo-Me International in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £250.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

