Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 39,800 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 306.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after acquiring an additional 192,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 97.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 134,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 805,661 shares of company stock worth $39,914,488 in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.67 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

