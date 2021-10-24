Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $7.57 Million in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 238,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for 2.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 76,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $30,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $94,745.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,219.06% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.