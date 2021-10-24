Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 466,000 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 466,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,000. Livent makes up about 2.7% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after purchasing an additional 47,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after purchasing an additional 272,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 792,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at $2,936,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -280.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.