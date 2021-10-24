Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,203,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after acquiring an additional 356,817 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $25,911,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 128.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 571,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,513,000 after acquiring an additional 321,071 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.50 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

