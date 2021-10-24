Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $8,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $5,501,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $6,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TASK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on TaskUs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $180.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.