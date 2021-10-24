Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. The AZEK comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of The AZEK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,327 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

AZEK stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.44 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

