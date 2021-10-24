Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.