Piper Sandler Weighs in on Berry Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

BRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $794.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.71. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Berry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after buying an additional 154,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

