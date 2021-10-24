PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 4.7% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.24. 5,247 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 278,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $152,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $152,192.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,580 shares of company stock worth $12,420,111 in the last 90 days. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

