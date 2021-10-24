Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Popular traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 30933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after acquiring an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

