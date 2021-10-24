Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.82. Porch Group shares last traded at $17.74, with a volume of 2,068 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $107,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $842,842 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

