PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0135

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $7,095.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,399.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.06 or 0.06690575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.04 or 0.00319606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.41 or 0.01023876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00090322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.49 or 0.00462744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00282930 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00247036 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,927,696 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

