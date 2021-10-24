PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPG. Citigroup upped their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.