Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Financial Review

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision BioSciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.98%. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 343.46%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.68 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.62 X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 37.36 -$62.13 million ($3.09) -1.46

X4 Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and X4 Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -92.87% -59.00%

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Precision BioSciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

